here and now

Here and Now: Remembering Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, remembering Mary Wilson, who was the founding member of the singing group The Supremes. Her friend Dionne Warwick spoke about Wilson's legacy.

Also ahead, a digital repository for the African-American experience. How "The Historymakers" is preserving the legacy of Black people in America.

Plus, the virtual summit with an important message: Black Health Matters.

And, the youth poet laureate program that propelled Amanda Gorman into the national spotlight.

Lastly, the new federal theatre's Black History Month lineup.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhere and nowblack historymusic newsblack history month
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: COVID's impact on health of Black community
Here and Now: Remembering legendary actress, activist Cicely Tyson
Here and Now: Stories from our Black History Month archives
Here and Now: Defending the Black vote, supporting Black businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Attempted arrest turns into officer-involved shooting in NYC
Salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas
New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
Show More
Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him
Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts
COVID Updates: Deadly US ice storms slows down vaccine shipments
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun store
AccuWeather: Chilly sunshine
More TOP STORIES News