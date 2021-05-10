here and now

Here and Now: DMC pushes to vaccinate hip-hop community

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, a national call for racial justice and police reform -- the NYPD's Chief of Department Rodney Harrison gives his take on the issue.

Also, rap pioneer Daryl "DMC" McDaniels takes a shot at getting more hip-hop fans vaccinated against COVID-19.

And, an effort to provide important assistance to new mothers -- in the U.S. and Africa -- during the critical fourth trimester.

Finally, the New York Choral Society kicks off its virtual season with "mother to son" based on the Langston Hughes poem.

