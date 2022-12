<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12579440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

One of New York City's premier live music venues, Smoke Jazz Club, presents a stellar line-up of some of music's greatest artists during the month of December. For 16 nights, SMOKE presents its 10th Annual Coltrane Festival, "Countdown 2023," an annual homage to the great saxophonist and composer John Coltrane.