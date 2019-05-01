school shooting

UNC Charlotte campus shooting: Chancellor identifies 2 victims who were killed, 4 who were injured

EMBED <>More Videos

Philip Dubois told ABC News that the four injured victims are expected to make a full recovery.

A day after the deadly shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte, Chancellor Philip Dubois is sharing the identity of those who were killed as well as those who were injured.

Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were both killed, Dubois told ABC News.

All four of the victims who were injured are expected to make a full recovery, Dubois said, adding that only three are still in the hospital. Dubois plans to visit them on Wednesday.

The four who were injured are Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20. Alramadhan's family is traveling from Saudi Arabia, Dubois said.

MORE COVERAGE: UNC Charlotte shooting suspect charged with murder
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlotteschool shootingstudent safetystudents
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Columbine-infatuated teen's death likely preceded manhunt: Official
20 years after school attack, Columbine remembers 13 lost
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
TOP STORIES
Fire burns through Irvington home, damages 8 others
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect charged with murder
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison
Couple discovers pants-less burglar prowling around NYC home
Person of interest questioned after Brooklyn teen fatally stabbed
Man accused of killing woman who was selling phone in NJ
AccuWeather: Chilly and damp
Show More
Venezuela awaits more protests after a day of turmoil
Mueller frustrated with Barr over portrayal of findings
NYC Council to hold hearing on racial segregation in schools
NJ school bus with kids inside target of road rage attack
Police: Man punched clerk after trying to use counterfeit money
More TOP STORIES News