Hero airman who saved lives in Connecticut plane crash identified

Smoke fills the sky after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Conn. (Antonio Arreguin via AP)

By Eyewitness News
WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WABC) -- Seven people were killed and seven injured when a World War II-era plane crashed in a fireball at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday, and stories are beginning to emerge about the heroic actions of some who may have prevented the death toll from being even higher.

The four-engine, propeller-driven plane struggled to get into the air and slammed into a maintenance shed at the airport just before 10 a.m. as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said.

There were 13 people on board, 10 passengers and three crew. Additionally, one person on the ground in the maintenance facility was injured.

Related: 1st victims identified after 7 killed in WWII plane crash at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

Officials said a National Guard commander who was a rear passenger on the plane sprung into action after the crash despite suffering a broken arm and a broken collarbone.

Chief Master Sgt. James Traficante was able to open a hatch on the aircraft, allowing passengers to exit after the crash.

He currently serves as the 103rd Airlift Wing's command chief master sergeant and also serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Simsbury Fire Department.

He is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

"The Connecticut National Guard is thankful that our airman on board the aircraft is safe," said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic accident."

He was treated at an area hospital and released.

Meanwhile, an employee in the Bradley International Airport de-icing building ran over to the plane and dragged passengers out.

The airport employee suffered severe burns on his hands and arms.

Both sustained non life threatening injuries.

"There is a story unfolding about a very courageous individual that went towards the plane and assisted folks in getting out," Connecticut Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said. "There's also some stories that will unfold later on about folks that were on that plane that were able to open a hatch and assist others in leaving."

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hartfordworld war iiplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hurt when 2-car accident sends SUV into NJ pizzeria
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
NY man gets 25 to life for smothering 7-year-old daughter
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
1st victims ID'd after 7 killed in WWII plane crash at CT airport
Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway
Residents cloaked in darkness for months blame NYCHA
Show More
19-year-old woman fatally stabbed at NYC shelter, suspect arrested
'Joker' movie threats spark fears of Aurora shooting copycat
Brooklyn DA moves to vacate murder conviction in 1993 shootout
Wake Thursday for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
14th Street Busway opens with hopes of speedier travel
More TOP STORIES News