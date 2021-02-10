Impeachment

'Hero' officer Eugene Goodman warned Mitt Romney away from Capitol mob: VIDEO

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman warned Republican Sen. Mitt Romney that rioters were headed his way shortly after the building was breached by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Prosecutors at Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday played security footage from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Footage showed Goodman running toward Romney to warn him that the Capitol had been breached. After encountering Goodman, Romney turns around and runs.

Footage also showed rioters screaming and breaking into the Capitol. Some of the rioters grabbed fire extinguishers from the walls as they stormed through the hallways.

"Where are they counting the votes?" they yell. Goodman says: "Don't do it. Don't do it."

Goodman confronted the crowd with his hand raised toward them to stop. He then retreated up a staircase and they follow. Up the stairs, he directs them away from the Senate door and the chamber. Vice President Mike Pence was about 100 feet away with his family.

Goodman was later honored by Congress for his heroics.

