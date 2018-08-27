Hero officer saves baby girl who fell into New Jersey pool

A New Jersey police officer is being hailed a hero for saving a young girl from drowning.

Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officer Leo Nunez came to the rescue of the 1-year-old after she fell into a pool on Morristown Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The child went under water for about a minute and a half and was unresponsive when Nunez arrived.

He performed CPR and was able to revive the 1-year-old girl.

She was taken to the hospital and was last said to be doing well.

