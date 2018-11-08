Thousand Oaks nightclub shooting hero saves as many as 30 people

A man helped rescue possibly as many as 30 people after shots were fired at a bar in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night.

THOUSAND OAKS, California --
A man helped rescue as many as 30 people during a shooting at a California nightclub that left 13 people dead, including the gunman.

Matt Wennerstrom said he immediately recognized the sound of gunfire, and he smashed a window with a bar stool to rescue people inside as the shooting was taking place.

"We probably pushed 30 or 35 people through that window," Wennerstrom said.

Blood was visible on the sleeve of his shirt.

"All I did was grab as many people as I could and pull them underneath the table until I heard a break in the shots, and then we got people out of there, as much as we could," he said.

One woman who went through the window was in tears describing the event.

Wennerstrom, who said he visits Borderline Bar & Grill every week, said all he wanted to do was get his friends to safety.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said hundreds of people were inside the bar when the gunfire rang out.

The shooting left 12 people dead, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Ian David Long, was killed inside the venue.

