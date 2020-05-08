coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Six people were arrested Friday in connection with a large-scale heroin and fentanyl packaging and distribution network that operated in the Bronx.

The DEA seized 120,000 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin/fentanyl with a street value of more than $1 million.

Some of the envelopes were stamped "coronavirus," while others were stamped "Black Mamba" after Kobe Bryant.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we arrested six drug traffickers who aptly branded their product 'coronavirus,'" DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "Traffickers market their drugs like businesses, branding their product with stamps to attract users."

The drugs were believed to have been destined for New York and New Jersey.

The "coronavirus" biohazard stamp and "24 Black Mamba" stamp are associated with multiple fatal overdoses in New Jersey. However, these deaths have not been linked to the packaging mill dismantled in this case.

The arrested individuals were identified as:
--Dariel Fermin, 31
--Manuel Morillo, 54
--Frank Marte Urena, 30
--Cindy Cortoreal, 35

--Yamilka Fermin, 34
--Ana Lora Diaz, 24

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthdrug busthospitalheroinnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Test and Trace Corps to launch in New York City
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
New entry rules unveiled for some NYC parks
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rate of spread slowing across New Jersey, Murphy says
Cuomo warns NY about mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Test and Trace Corps to launch in New York City
20 homeless people take shelter on MTA bus in Brooklyn: Video
Sister nurses battle COVID together on front lines at NJ hospital
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns ahead of historic weekend chill
National Guard headed to NJ nursing homes, Andover facility fined
NYC Rent Guidelines Board vote for rent freeze
Multiple arrests made in Bronx shooting near deli
New entry rules unveiled for some NYC parks
More TOP STORIES News