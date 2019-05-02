High levels of carbon monoxide force Bronx residents from building

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Dozens of people were forced out of their Bronx apartment building from high levels of carbon monoxide.
The high CO readings were detected early Thursday inside the building on Grand Concourse in Mount Hope.
More than 60 people were evacuated and put on MTA buses to wait while the levels drop.
A few people needed to be checked out by emergency workers after getting outside, but no injuries have been reported.
It appears the high CO levels were caused by a burned out cable.
