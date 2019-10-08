High-pressure steam leak disrupts East Side traffic in Manhattan

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A high-pressure steam leak has disrupted traffic for part of Tuesday morning on the East Side.
An apparent valve failure caused the high-pressure steam leak, at First Avenue and East 36th Street.
The steam leak closed First Avenue through the low 30's, but it reopened around 8 a.m.
"We just had the UN. There's always something and so now I want to be able to walk around like a normal person," said Louie Mingione, a resident.
There were no air quality issues and no one was injured.
Con Edison said they isolated the section of the pipe that failed and stopped the steam.
