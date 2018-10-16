High-profile attorney identified as final victim of Long Island plane crash

QUOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities have identified the third and final victim of Saturday's plane crash off Long Island as a high-profile divorce and family law attorney from Connecticut.

Richard Terbrusch, 53, was based in Danbury and has represented celebrities, including a member of the cast of Bravo's "Southern Charmed."

The twin-engine Piper PA-34 was headed from Connecticut to Charleston, South Carolina, when it crashed in about 20 feet of water south of Quogue, in the Hamptons.

The other victims were identified as 41-year-old plane owner and flight instructor Munidat "Raj" Persaud, of Waterbury, Connecticut, and Jennifer Landrum, who had been a high school special education teacher in Thomson, Georgia.
Divers recovered the bodies on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

