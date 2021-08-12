Coronavirus Updates: More countries added to CDC's high-risk travel list

The nations include France, Israel, Iceland and Thailand.
Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands were added to the list last week.
The CDC advises against all international travel, even for the fully vaccinated.
Here are more of today's headlines:
COVID booster shots for immunocompromised: FDA authorization expected today
This is a fast moving development. Some adults could have the option of getting a third dose of COVID vaccine as soon as this weekend. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make the recommendation as soon as today that people with compromised immune systems get a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Buffalo Bills to require masks in indoor stadium settings
The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that masks or face coverings will be required for all fans, staff and vendors regardless of their vaccination status when visiting indoor settings at Highmark Stadium.
That includes indoor areas, indoor club levels, concourses, suites, restrooms and other enclosed spaces.
Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks in the outdoor areas of the stadium.
All Amtrak employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 or test weekly
Amtrak says all of its employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or they will be required to submit a negative COVID test result weekly.
Additionally, all new Amtrak hires as of Oct. 4 must prove that they are fully vaccinated before they start.
NYSE floor traders must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 13
Full vaccination is required for access to the Trading Floor between 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday, according to an email obtained by ABC News.
CDC urges all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data.
'Key to NYC': 30 NYC businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan to mandate vaccines for most indoor activities. The mayor praised these early adopters, calling them public health heroes.
"Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," he said. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread, and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I'm proud to stand with them."
At least 1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 1 million people who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine have gone back for an unauthorized third booster shot. Florida is among the states reporting the highest number of people opting for a booster shot, followed by Ohio, California, Illinois and Tennessee. The estimated 1.1 million, included in an internal CDC briefing document reviewed by ABC News, likely is an undercount because although it counts Moderna and Pfizer shot recipients it ignores people who may have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and got another shot.
Arizona mom urges masks in classrooms after her kindergartner contracts COVID-19
An Arizona mom's worst fear came true when her 5-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after her school year started. Heidi Kim's 5-year-old daughter, Irene, is in kindergarten and her 8-year-old daughter, Rosalind, is in third grade at EduPrize charter school in Queens Creek, Arizona. Kim homeschooled both of her children during the 2020 school year due to Arizona's high COVID-19 rates and to protect close friends and family that were high risk for COVID-19. This year, Kim and her husband made the decision to send their children to school on July 21 in hopes that a vaccine would soon be available for children and allow for Kim to return to work.
"I was really nervous about sending them back there, but I had hoped maybe in September they would be eligible for the vaccine," Kim told "Good Morning America." "I had hoped it would just be the month and a few extra weeks depending when it comes."
YouTube suspends Republican Sen. Rand Paul for 7 days over mask claims
Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, has been suspended from YouTube for seven days over a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting Covid-19, according to a YouTube spokesperson.
"This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can't upload content for a week, per our longstanding three strikes policy," the spokesperson said. "We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities."
Fauci says he supports COVID vaccine mandate for teachers
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he supports a COVID-19 vaccine for American educators. Fauci's comments come after Randi Weingarten, president of American Federation of Teachers union, said on Sunday that she personally supports a vaccine mandate for educators.
"I'm going to upset some people on this, but I think we should," Fauci said Tuesday on MSNBC when asked if COVID-19 shots should be required for teachers. "We've had 600,000-plus deaths, and we are in a major surge now as we're going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business."
ICU nurse pens heartbreaking letter on COVID pandemic: 'I feel empty'
On a typical day, you can find Jennifer Steenburg walking the halls of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital with joy paired with a gleaming smile. That smile, however, has since faded as a new wave of the virus sweeps through Houston. The suffering and death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic often plays out behind closed doors. Sick patients fight to recover in hospital beds, and doctors and nurses see their pain up close.
