A Connecticut high school soccer coach is under arrest, accused of exposing himself to a juvenile female.Police say 29-year-old David Sharpe, a girls' soccer coach at Staples High School, exposed himself to the underage girl in his car in the area of Old Post Road and South Benson Road in Fairfield on October 23.Authorities say the victim gave them an accurate description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, and the investigation led them to Sharpe.He was arrested on Saturday and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.He resigned from his position after being questioned by police and is due back in court on December 13.Investigators say this case may be related to a similar incident that occurred in Norwalk this past September, in which a second victim was identified. Norwalk and Fairfield police are coordinating their investigations for the possibility of additional charges.