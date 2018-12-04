Connecticut high school soccer coach accused of exposing himself to girl

FAIRFILED, Connecticut (WABC) --
A Connecticut high school soccer coach is under arrest, accused of exposing himself to a juvenile female.

Police say 29-year-old David Sharpe, a girls' soccer coach at Staples High School, exposed himself to the underage girl in his car in the area of Old Post Road and South Benson Road in Fairfield on October 23.

Authorities say the victim gave them an accurate description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, and the investigation led them to Sharpe.

He was arrested on Saturday and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.

He resigned from his position after being questioned by police and is due back in court on December 13.

Investigators say this case may be related to a similar incident that occurred in Norwalk this past September, in which a second victim was identified. Norwalk and Fairfield police are coordinating their investigations for the possibility of additional charges.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestindecent exposureFairfieldFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert for upstate teen; Suspect may be headed to NYC
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing woman
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Video: Man beaten into coma during Bronx robbery
9-year-old boy groped on subway, photo of suspect released
Survivors of LIRR massacre gather ahead of 25th anniversary
NJ pilot, passenger killed in Florida plane crash
Woman killed while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Show More
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
MTA subway, bus issues top agenda at City Council hearing
Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral
OEM Chief Joe Esposito to stay on until replacement found
More News