Long Island high school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school security guard on Long Island is now under arrest after he is accused of sexually assaulting a student.Police in Nassau County say Daniel Valenzuela, 22, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park.Police say there were several assaults between June and October.Police are now looking for other possible young victims.----------