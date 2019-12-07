FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school security guard on Long Island is now under arrest after he is accused of sexually assaulting a student.
Police in Nassau County say Daniel Valenzuela, 22, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park.
Police say there were several assaults between June and October.
Police are now looking for other possible young victims.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Long Island high school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News