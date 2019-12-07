Long Island high school security guard accused of sexually assaulting student

By Eyewitness News
FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school security guard on Long Island is now under arrest after he is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Police in Nassau County say Daniel Valenzuela, 22, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park.

Police say there were several assaults between June and October.

Police are now looking for other possible young victims.

