Teenager gunned down on street in New Jersey

Anthony Johnson reports on the fatal shooting in Irvington.

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

The victim's backpack sat in the middle of street after the shooting, which happened just before 3 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in Irvington.

Police responded and rushed the victim to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Marquise Jenkins, a student at Irvington High School.

The school is located nearby, and it is possible the victim was on his way home at the time.

There was a heavy police presence in the area.

Further details of the shooting were not yet available.

The incident is being investigated by the Essec County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force.

