Teenager gunned down on street in New Jersey

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.
The victim's backpack sat in the middle of street after the shooting, which happened just before 3 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in Irvington.
Police responded and rushed the victim to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Marquise Jenkins, a student at Irvington High School.
The school is located nearby, and it is possible the victim was on his way home at the time.
There was a heavy police presence in the area.
Further details of the shooting were not yet available.
The incident is being investigated by the Essec County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force.
