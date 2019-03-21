Teenager gunned down on street in New Jersey

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.The victim's backpack sat in the middle of street after the shooting, which happened just before 3 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in Irvington.Police responded and rushed the victim to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Marquise Jenkins, a student at Irvington High School.The school is located nearby, and it is possible the victim was on his way home at the time.There was a heavy police presence in the area.Further details of the shooting were not yet available.The incident is being investigated by the Essec County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force.----------