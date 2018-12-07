A high school student was shot on Long Island Friday, and four people were taken into custody, police said.Police said the 18-year-old Greenport High School student was shot at 301 North Street in Greenport, Suffolk County, at 1:16 a.m.The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment.Police said the shooting was not random, and the four suspects were apprehended immediately afterward. Police did not release their names. The victim's name was also not released.Greenport's school district sent a letter home to parents Friday, assuring that the incident does not jeopardize the safety of the school."We are conducting emergency crisis meetings with all staff before school today, and we are providing counseling support to any and all students and staff in the district," the letter said.This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------