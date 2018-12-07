SHOOTING

High school student shot in Greenport, Long Island; 4 in custody

GREENPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
A high school student was shot on Long Island Friday, and four people were taken into custody, police said.

Police said the 18-year-old Greenport High School student was shot at 301 North Street in Greenport, Suffolk County, at 1:16 a.m.

The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the shooting was not random, and the four suspects were apprehended immediately afterward. Police did not release their names. The victim's name was also not released.

Greenport's school district sent a letter home to parents Friday, assuring that the incident does not jeopardize the safety of the school.

"We are conducting emergency crisis meetings with all staff before school today, and we are providing counseling support to any and all students and staff in the district," the letter said.

This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghigh schoolGreenportSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
Video of gunman in peephole murder of Bronx mother
More shooting
Top Stories
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
Car crashes into home in Yonkers
Trump nominating William Barr as AG, Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador
Mueller to reveal details on Russia investigation
Soldier with cancer says medical mistake will cost his life
Show More
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
AccuWeather: Cold weekend, but snow stays south
Former MLB players Valbuena, Castillo killed in car crash
Man in wheelchair dies trapped in basement during fire
Sketch released in racist attack on Manhattan subway
More News