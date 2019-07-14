Highlights: Power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness

Related topics:
new york citypower outagecon ed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power restored to all customers following Manhattan blackout
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
Looking back at the July 13, 1977 New York City blackout
NYC blackout causes lights to go off on Broadway
Manhattan Major Power Outage: Citizen directing traffic at Lincoln Center
Manhattan Power Outage: Subway stations in the dark
Gov. Cuomo orders investigation into NYC power outages
Show More
JetBlue flight diverted to JFK Airport after some on board felt sick
46-year-old man fatally shot by police in New Jersey
Source: Photo of suicide vest led to evacuation of plane at Newark Airport
ICE raids scheduled to take place in NYC, across the nation
Barry drenches Gulf Coast, but initially spares New Orleans
More TOP STORIES News