WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Highlights: Power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
new york city
power outage
con ed
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power restored to all customers following Manhattan blackout
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
Looking back at the July 13, 1977 New York City blackout
NYC blackout causes lights to go off on Broadway
Manhattan Major Power Outage: Citizen directing traffic at Lincoln Center
Manhattan Power Outage: Subway stations in the dark
Gov. Cuomo orders investigation into NYC power outages
Show More
JetBlue flight diverted to JFK Airport after some on board felt sick
46-year-old man fatally shot by police in New Jersey
Source: Photo of suicide vest led to evacuation of plane at Newark Airport
ICE raids scheduled to take place in NYC, across the nation
Barry drenches Gulf Coast, but initially spares New Orleans
More TOP STORIES News