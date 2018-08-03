Detectives going door to door at S. 16th St. and Central Ave. following a fatal shooting reported just before 1:30AM in East Orange, NJ. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/rVDoMjr9Zt — Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) August 3, 2018

A well-liked and highly-regarded teacher at the East Orange STEM Academy High School was shot and killed early Friday morning.Kofi Owens implemented computation thinking lessons at the school for his sixth-grade students when he saw a need for coding instruction.The shooting happened around 1:18 a.m. on South 16th Street.Owens, 45, was pronounced dead upon arrival and one other man was rushed to University Hospital in stable condition.So far, there are no arrests.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4 EC or 1-877-847-7432.----------