Highly-regarded teacher fatally shot, 1 other injured in East Orange

Eyewitness News
EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A well-liked and highly-regarded teacher at the East Orange STEM Academy High School was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Kofi Owens implemented computation thinking lessons at the school for his sixth-grade students when he saw a need for coding instruction.

The shooting happened around 1:18 a.m. on South 16th Street.

Owens, 45, was pronounced dead upon arrival and one other man was rushed to University Hospital in stable condition.


So far, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4 EC or 1-877-847-7432.

