Connecticut hiker found dead after going missing in New York Adirondack Mountains

NORTH ELBA, New York -- A Connecticut hiker was found dead Friday in New York's Adirondack Mountains, days after he was reported missing, officials said.Thomas Howard, of Westport, Connecticut, went hiking on Mount Colden via the treacherous Trap Dike route on March 11 and expected to return two days later.Howard, 63, was reported missing on Wednesday. His last known location was at the Marcy Dam lean-to, about four miles (6.4 kilometers) from the start of the trail.Officials located Howard's car at the Adirondack Mountain Club's Adirondack Loj parking lot on Wednesday and found his body around 10:30 a.m. Friday.Howard had signed in at the trail register listing the 4,700-foot (1,433-meter) Mount Colden as his destination, officials said.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area the day Howard began his hike. Nearby Lake Placid received about 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow.According to his LinkedIn page, Howard was an economist with a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University and a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics from Dartmouth College.