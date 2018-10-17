Hillary Clinton apparently unharmed in parking-garage crash in Jersey City

EMBED </>More Videos

The Secret Service vehicle Clinton was in crashed in a parking garage. ((AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File))

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Hillary Clinton appears to have been unharmed when the Secret Service vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate was headed to a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey in Jersey City on Tuesday night. The vehicle pulled into a parking garage, made a left turn and hit a concrete crossbeam.

Clinton emerged from the van and walked to the fundraiser, where she was the featured guest.

The Secret Service says no injuries were reported, and the Jersey City Police Department is investigating.

In its accident report, police say the driver told them she drove into the garage and struck a concrete crossbeam that was not marked with its height. All passengers refused medical attention.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcrashhillary clintonJersey CityHudson CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighter hurt when truck jumps curb, hits vehicles in Brooklyn
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combined now over $1.2 billion
Salmonella linked to raw chicken sickens 92 people in 29 states
NJ woman charged after surrendering pair of poodles to shelter
Mom spanks teen son with belt after he took off in her BMW
Rikers video shows possible contraband handoff in child's pants
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
Woman who blocked black man from building speaks out
Show More
NYC wants to end parking ticket break for delivery trucks
76-year-old man hit by train after falling on subway tracks
Report: UWS condo owners vote to strip Trump name from building
Boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
More News