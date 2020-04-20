3 people found dead at same Manhattan hotel over weekend: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after three people were found dead at the same Midtown hotel over the weekend.

The FDNY said they responded to the Hilton Garden Inn two times Saturday and once on Sunday for three deaths.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The causes of death are not yet known and it is not clear if there was any connection between the victims.

Few other details were released.

