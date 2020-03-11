Woman caught on camera burning flag outside Hindu facility in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police are trying to identify a woman who set a flag with ritual significance on fire outside a Hindu facility in Queens.The incident was reported March 5 at a facility on 111th Street in Richmond Hill.The woman was caught on camera walking up to the flag, lighting it on fire and then walking away.The flag had religious significance to the Hindu ritual Durga Puja and the incident is under investigation as a possible bias incident.The building was not damaged.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------