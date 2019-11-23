Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. gets probation in 17-year-old assault case in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- Rapper and actor Eric B. has been sentenced to a year of probation stemming from a 17-year-old criminal charge in New Jersey.

Eric B., whose real name is Eric Barrier, spent two weeks in the Bergen County jail before his release last week.

He had been jailed on a bench warrant dating back to 2002 for failure to appear in court.

He had pleaded guilty earlier that year to assault and eluding police.

Barrier supposedly contends his former attorney told him he didn't have to show up for sentencing because he'd qualified for a program that allowed him to avoid prison.

He faced a year in jail back then.

Eric B. and Rakim are known as one of the greatest hip-hop duos of all time.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackensackbergen countycelebrity arrestrap musicentertainment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
Students storm field during Harvard-Yale football game to protest
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Show More
Woman left 3 dogs to die in empty NJ home: Police
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
2 men plead guilty to setting 3rd man on fire in New Jersey
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
More TOP STORIES News