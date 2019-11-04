Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in racist attack in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have made an arrest after a man was attacked and burned with acid in what officials say is a hate crime.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face after he was confronted by a man he says accused him of being in the country illegally. Villalaz, a U.S. citizen and Latino, says the man approached him in front of a restaurant Friday night, told him he didn't belong in the country and threw acid from a container on him.

Surveillance video shows Villalaz stumbling away from the suspect, who police say is white.

Alderman Jose Perez said in a statement that police investigated the incident as a hate crime, which he called a "heinous" act of "senseless violence."

Villalaz was treated at a hospital and released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinattackhate crimeracismhate crime investigationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY battles all-hands fire in the Bronx
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
1 man drowns, 3 others rescued on Long Island Sound
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Court orders Trump to turn over taxes, Supreme Court appeal likely
Missing NJ woman last seen at family gathering, parents say
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Show More
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
First on 7: Victim of violent Bronx elevator attack speaks out
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed on Queens basketball court
2019 TCS New York City Marathon: Jepkosgei, Kamworor win race
Search for group who stole sneakers, slashed man's thumb
More TOP STORIES News