Hit-and-driver leaves victim in critical condition in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver that left a pedestrian in critical condition overnight in New York City.

The incident happened at Putnam Ave near Franklin Ave in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Police say just after 11 p.m., the driver of a white car lost control, jumped the curb, crashed into a fence and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Authorities have made no arrests.

