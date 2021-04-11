Sanitation worker killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in Brooklyn.

Angel Aguilar-Duran, 52, was killed around 8 a.m. Saturday in front of 97 Havemeyer Street.

Police say a 2005 Honda Odyssey was traveling near Havemeyer and Hope streets when the driver struck the victim.



Aguilar-Duran was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim works for Cogent Waste Solutions, a private sanitation company.

The driver of the Honda abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Cogent Waste Solutions said "Angel was beloved by all who were fortunate to have had the opportunity spend time with him. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

The company says it will develop a plan to support his family financially and establish a reward for information leading to an arrest.

