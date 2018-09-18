Driver sought in hit-and-run that critically injured resident of group home in New Jersey

Police are investigating after a man in Garfield was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are searching for a driver who struck a man in Garfield and fled the scene.

The accident happened Monday night in front of a group home for the disabled on MacArthur Avenue.

The 42-year-old victim was a resident of that home.

Police were back at the scene Tuesday and are reviewing surveillance video from residents in the area.

Neighbors say drivers often speed on the street.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say evidence indicates the vehicle involved is a dark colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban that is missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood, and windshield.


The vehicle fled the scene traveling northbound on MacArthur Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the Garfield Police Department at 973-478-8500.

