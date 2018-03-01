Hit-and-run driver kills man getting out of car in Bronx

Marcus Solis reports on a hit-and-run driver that killed a man in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A man getting out of his parked car was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx early Thursday.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on Sedgwick Avenue near Undercliff Avenue in the Highbridge section.

50-year-old Troy Williams of Harlem was exiting his vehicle, parked northbound on Sedgwick Avenue, when a passing vehicle struck him.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I talked to him about 7 o'clock, and I said, 'How are you doing?' He said, 'I'm alright mom, just out and about,' I don't know, I don't know," the victim's mother Jeannette Williams said.

Grieving relatives visited the scene.

"It's just tragic, full of life, biggest smile, biggest heart beat on both sides of his chest," said George Johnson, the victim's cousin.

Williams, a father of four, worked in facilities operations for Columbia University as a fire safety officer.

He may have been in the area visiting friends and family.

"Troy was a good friend of mine," said Jimmy Brown. "We always laughed, joked, we would hang out together and everything."

Police do not have a description of the car that hit Williams and left. The incident happened along Sedgwick underneath the Cross Bronx Expressway where the road is dark and no buildings nearby.

The other vehicle did not stop and police are searching for it.

A nearby security guard at a construction site tells Eyewitness News he did not hear the collision because of the many noises coming from the highway. He only noticed police once they arrived.

