44-year-old man on e-bike fatally struck by tractor trailer in New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 44-year-old man riding a three-wheeled electronic bicycle was fatally struck by a tractor trailer in New Jersey Friday morning.Edison police say the truck struck Oscar Zanoni, of Metuchen, near a Lukoil gas station on Route 27 South and kept going.Zanoni was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities announced they were searching for a tractor trailer with a red cab, which was located a few hours later. The driver is said to be cooperating with investigators."Our investigation is ongoing," police Lt. Robert Dudash said. "Given the size of tractor trailers, it is possible this driver may be unaware that a pedestrian was struck."So far, no charges have been filed. There is no shoulder or sidewalk where Zanoni was riding.Southbound lanes of Route 27 were temporarily closed to traffic during the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Masi at (732) 248-7585, or Detective Mendelson at (732) 745- 5948.