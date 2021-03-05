Elderly man killed in East Side hit and run crash

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of an elderly man on the East Side of Manhattan.The 92-year-old man was struck at the intersection of 40th Street and 1st Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim with head and body trauma.He was pronounced dead at NYC Health & Hospitals Bellevue.The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad found that the victim was attempting to cross East 40th Street, walking eastbound, when he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle.The vehicle was traveling northbound on 1st Avenue and did not stop.So far, there are no arrests.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.----------