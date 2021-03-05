EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of an elderly man on the East Side of Manhattan.
The 92-year-old man was struck at the intersection of 40th Street and 1st Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim with head and body trauma.
He was pronounced dead at NYC Health & Hospitals Bellevue.
The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad found that the victim was attempting to cross East 40th Street, walking eastbound, when he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on 1st Avenue and did not stop.
So far, there are no arrests.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
MORE NEWS: Young woman killed in Queens hit and run
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Elderly man killed in East Side hit and run crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News