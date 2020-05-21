Hit-and-run involving stolen tractor caught on camera in Coram, Suffolk County

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a man driving a stolen tractor involved in a hit-and-run at a gas station in Suffolk County.You can see the man as he backs the John Deere tractor into a pedestrian at U.S. 1 gas station on Route 112 in Coram.Then, he speeds away.It happened on April 20 after the tractor was stolen from a retirement community called "The Vistas" on North Bicycle Path in Port Jefferson Station.Police are still searching for the alleged tractor thief.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.----------