CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a man driving a stolen tractor involved in a hit-and-run at a gas station in Suffolk County.
You can see the man as he backs the John Deere tractor into a pedestrian at U.S. 1 gas station on Route 112 in Coram.
Then, he speeds away.
It happened on April 20 after the tractor was stolen from a retirement community called "The Vistas" on North Bicycle Path in Port Jefferson Station.
Police are still searching for the alleged tractor thief.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Hit-and-run involving stolen tractor caught on camera in Coram, Suffolk County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News