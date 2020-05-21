Hit-and-run involving stolen tractor caught on camera in Coram, Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Surveillance video shows a man driving a stolen tractor involved in a hit-and-run at a gas station in Suffolk County.

You can see the man as he backs the John Deere tractor into a pedestrian at U.S. 1 gas station on Route 112 in Coram.


Then, he speeds away.

It happened on April 20 after the tractor was stolen from a retirement community called "The Vistas" on North Bicycle Path in Port Jefferson Station.

Police are still searching for the alleged tractor thief.


Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coramsuffolk countyauto thefthit and run
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
Small steps forward in NJ
AccuWeather: Calmer sunshine
NYC store defies shutdown orders and opens shop to customers
Demand for bikes skyrockets at Queens bike shop
CT Mohegan Sun, Foxwood Casinos to partly reopen June 1
Show More
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
NJ doctor taking hydroxychloroquine as preventative measure
NY hospitalizations, ICU patients remain down; deaths up to 112
Cuomo calls for outreach to hardest hit low-income areas
Frontline workers hold vigil to honor victims of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News