Car T-bones livery cab in Manhattan, critically injuring passenger in hit and run

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who jumped out a car and fled the scene after a crash in Manhattan that left one person in critical condition.It happened at 129th Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem around 1 a.m., when police say the driver of an Acura T-boned a Toyota livery vehicle.The passenger in the back of the livery car, a 62-year-old woman, was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.The livery driver was also injured and is hospitalized in stable condition.The impact did serious damage to both cars and deployed the airbags.The driver of the Acura jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.The car had Texas license plates.Police were working to find surveillance video of the crash from local businesses in their effort to identify the driver.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------