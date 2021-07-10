Motorcyclist injures 10-year-old girl in New Jersey hit-and-run

Authorities say the motorcycle struck the child just after 6:45 p.m. Friday near the corner of Chancellor Avenue and Schley Street.
Responding officers found the 10-year-old girl.
She was taken to University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver fled the scene but left the mangled bike.
The incident remains under investigation.
