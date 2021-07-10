Motorcyclist injures 10-year-old girl in New Jersey hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10862761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are searching for a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run that injured a 10-year-old girl.Authorities say the motorcycle struck the child just after 6:45 p.m. Friday near the corner of Chancellor Avenue and Schley Street.Responding officers found the 10-year-old girl.She was taken to University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.The driver fled the scene but left the mangled bike.The incident remains under investigation.----------