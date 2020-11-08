Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in New Jersey, police investigate

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in New Jersey.
The incident happened on Lyons and Schuyler Avenues in Newark.
Police checked a vehicle at the scene with Ohio license plates and its drivers-side door was practically torn off.
There's no word on if police have tracked down a suspect.
