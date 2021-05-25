Hit-and-run suspect faces multiple charges in death of NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos

No bail has been set for Jessica Beauvais as she faces a 13-count indictment in the hit-and-run death of NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos.
The charges include the following: aggravated manslaughter in the second degree, manslaughter in the second degree, aggravated criminally negligent homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle in the second and third degree, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by combined use of drugs or of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and failure to exercise due care when operating a motor vehicle when approaching an authorized emergency vehicle.
If convicted, she faces 15 years in a state prison.
Police say Beauvais told investigators she was drinking before she got behind the wheel of her car last month.
Officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway.
Handcuffed in a khaki jumpsuit, the 32-year-old Beavuais was silent as a prosecutor detailed the horrifying events of April 27 when they say she ran over the veteran NYPD highway patrolman at such a high rate of speed, his body flung into the air, landing 100 feet away in a grassy shoulder.
One of his legs was severed.
Tsakos was diverting traffic after a previous deadly accident on the LIE when prosecutors say Beauvais ignored traffic cones and flashing lights, hitting Tsakos and kept on going.
After police caught up with her, she blew a .15 on the breathalyzer.
In court, Beauvais' lawyer entered a not guilty plea.
Her parents, siblings and 13-year-old son were inside.
On the other side of the room, sat the parents of Officer Tsakos.
Patrolmen Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch spoke on their behalf.
"Imagine going to work one day and never coming home," Lynch said. "Imagine the plans you had for your children later on that day and you never come back to do it. Well, that's how they feel, but what scares them most is that they know it will never end, sir, they know the pain will never go away regardless of what happens in this courtroom."
Officer Tsakos' fellow motorcycle cops also showed their support.
There was no comment from Beauvais' attorney or family.
Beauvais' next court date is in late July.
