1 winner of Mega Millions $1 billion prize; 3rd largest ever in US

The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.
The winning ticket was bought at Kroger located at 47650 Grand River Avenue in Novi.
The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is $20 million.
In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, there were plenty of other big winners Friday night.
A total of 10 tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize. Two of those included the optional Megaplier, an $1 extra purchase available in most states. Sold in North Carolina and Virginia, they are worth $2 million each after the 2X Megaplier was drawn.
The other eight are worth $1 million - two each in Florida and New York, and one each in Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, January 26, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($14.7 million cash).
Friday night's drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.
Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.
The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions jackpot is $739.6 million.
The Powerball jackpot now resets. The next drawing on Saturday night, January 23, will be for a $20 million jackpot.
The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Here's look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
6. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
7. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
8. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
9. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
10. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
