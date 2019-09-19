$2 million New Jersey lottery winner hits big again with $250K prize

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Talk about good luck! A $2 million lottery scratch-off winner from New Jersey has won big again.Freddie R. of Newark first struck it big with the $2 million prize in July 2017 on the 'Platinum Diamond Spectacular Scratch-Off.' When he claimed this prize, Freddie said he intended to keep playing and winning - and so he did.Two years later, Freddie won $250,000 playing the 'Crossword' scratch-off game.He purchased the lucky ticket from C-Town Supermarket in Newark.Freddie said that even though he had the first-hand experience at winning a big prize before, he still couldn't believe he got lucky again.He said that he originally planned on retiring but wants to continue working longer so he can retire comfortably.----------