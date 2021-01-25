$23M winning Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

That's after a ticket bought at Clifton Quick Mart won Saturday's $23 million Powerball drawing.
The win came one drawing after the massive $731 million jackpot was won.
That reset the jackpot to $20 million, accounting for Clifton's slightly lower haul.
The Clifton Quick Mart will receive $30,000 for selling that winning ticket.
In addition, there were two New Jersey Lottery tickets sold that matched five of the five white balls, winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $2,000,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Sussex County ($2,000,000): Quick Check #183, 26 Route 206, Stanhope; and,
- Passaic County ($1,000,000): Quick Mart, 155 Lakeview Ave., Clifton.
Moreover, there were three New Jersey Lottery tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Atlantic County: Atlantic City Gasoline, 1403 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City;
- Camden County: In & Out Convenience Store, 1177 West Browning Rd., Bellmawr; and,
- Monmouth County: Little Silver Pharmacy, 10 Church St., Little Silver.
The winning numbers for the Saturday, January 23, drawing were: 05, 08, 17, 27 and 28. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 03. The Powerball jackpot reset to $20,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, January 27 right before Eyewitness News at 11.
