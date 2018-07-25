EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3817759" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres has more on the Mega Millions jackpot.

One lucky person is a heck of a lot richer after a single winning ticket was sold in Tuesday night's massive $543 million Mega Millions drawing.Eyewitness News has learned the winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn't immediately known.If the winner takes the lump sum, the cash payout is worth $303 million.Two tickets sold in New Jersey matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million.The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and the Mega Ball was 20.The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million -- was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.----------