1 winning ticket sold in $543 million Mega Millions jackpot

Matt Keller reports live from San Jose on the latest winner of the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

SAN JOSE, California (WABC) --
One lucky person is a heck of a lot richer after a single winning ticket was sold in Tuesday night's massive $543 million Mega Millions drawing.

Eyewitness News has learned the winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn't immediately known.

If the winner takes the lump sum, the cash payout is worth $303 million.

Two tickets sold in New Jersey matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and the Mega Ball was 20.
The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million -- was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

RELATED: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

You can watch the next drawing worth $40 million

