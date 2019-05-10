5 Suffolk County wineries offering Mother's Day deals

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Raise your glass in honor of your mom this weekend at these five Suffolk County wineries!
Macari Vineyards: Macari Vineyards & Winery, in Mattituck, is family owned and operated with two tasting rooms and over 180 acres under vine. This Mother's Day weekend, Macari is offering their 2018 rosé and 2015 cabernet franc with individual portions of fresh foccacia, prosciutto, burrata, and ricotta topped with Macari honey.
Pindar Vineyards: Pindar Vineyards, in Peconic, encompasses more than 500 scenic acres. They grow 17 varieties of grapes, crafting them into some 23 varietals and proprietary blends. They produce 70,000 cases of wine a year, making them the largest vineyard on Long Island. When you bring your mom to Pindar Vineyards this weekend, she will receive a free stemless wine glass with chocolates inside as a gift with any purchase.
Palmer Vineyards: As one of the North Fork's original wineries, Palmer Vineyards in Riverhead has more than 90 planted acres of farmland and 20-plus varietals of grapes that are sustainably farmed. This weekend, your mom can drink only $5 glass pours of sauvignon blanc, merlot rosé, and "Weekend Rosé" is also 20% off bottle purchases of these select wines on or off premise.
Paumanok Vineyards: Established in 1983, Paumanok, located in Aquebogue on the North Fork, is an estate winery owned and operated by the Massoud family. Paumanok produces several varietal and blended wines with fruit originating from its 86 acres of vineyards. Moms can get a special selected flight of wine ranging from a sparkling chardonnay to a dry rosé.
Sannino Vineyards: Sannino Vineyard, in Peconic, is a family owned small business based on the North Fork. In summer of 2019, Sannino Vineyard is expected to open their new tasting house on Route 48 in Cutchogue. For Mother's Day, Sannino Vineyards will be serving a pairing of their Sannino Rose with a chocolate fondue from Kate's Cheese Co.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5 Suffolk County wineries offering Mother's Day deals
MOTHER'S DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News