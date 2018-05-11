HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Amy Freeze previews Monster Jam at the Meadowlands

Get a look at Monster Jam at the Meadowlands with Amy Freeze.

MEADOWLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Monster Jam returns to the Meadowlands this weekend, and this year, fans will get to choose the winners in some of the competitions.

The giant vehicles are a thrill, so it's no wonder tens of thousands of fans can hardly wait to see their favorite Monster Jam trucks twist flip and fling mud.

There are 14 trucks and three major challenges, including pure chaos in freestyle mode.

The Gravedigger is the car that started it all, and it's not only the first Monster Jam truck, it's also a fan favorite every in every town.

Hometown favorite and driver of Mad Scientist Lee O'Donnell -- from Tewksberry, New Jersey -- is best known for making the first front flip with a Monster jam truck.

World-class male and female drivers compete against one another, and some of them are even generational rivals

Keeping logistics for 14 trucks seen by 50,000 fans is a mother of a job for an jam packed show. And on this Mother's Day weekend, we got to talk to tour mom Jennifer Schneider, who makes sure every driver is in place.

Check out more from Amy Freeze in the video player above.

