Bayonne business sells winning Mega Millions ticket, receives big bonus

By Eyewitness News
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Bayonne business is getting a big bonus.

Brenda's Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard sold a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket.

The winner was announced in Friday's drawing, winning $124 million.

Now, the store will receive its own jackpot prize, a $30,000 check.

The winner of the Mega Millions drawing has not yet claimed their prize.

