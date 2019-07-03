Beachgoers flock to the shore ahead of July 4th holiday

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, meaning many people are taking a long weekend and hitting area beaches and boardwalks.
On Coney Island, some were already enjoying the sand and sun. But it's not all relaxing, as 11-time champion Joey Chestnut gets ready for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
The 35-year-old Chestnut said Wednesday that he'll "find a rhythm and do what it takes" to win the July 4th eat-off.
And near the Brooklyn Bridge, preparations are underway for the big Macy's fireworks show.
