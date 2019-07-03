Hobbies & Interests

Beachgoers flock to the shore ahead of July 4th holiday

By
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, meaning many people are taking a long weekend and hitting area beaches and boardwalks.

On Coney Island, some were already enjoying the sand and sun. But it's not all relaxing, as 11-time champion Joey Chestnut gets ready for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The 35-year-old Chestnut said Wednesday that he'll "find a rhythm and do what it takes" to win the July 4th eat-off.

And near the Brooklyn Bridge, preparations are underway for the big Macy's fireworks show.

