Cicadas overtake New York City in new LEGOLAND attraction

By Eyewitness News
Cicadas overtake New York City in new LEGOLAND attraction

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- New York City has avoided a major cicada invasion -- until now!

Dozens of LEGO cicadas have overtaken iconic New York City attractions like the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and George Washington Bridge.

It's all a part of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester's MINILAND attraction, a LEGO replica of New York City.

Matthew Graham, a master model builder of the LEGOLAND center, was able to replicate the intriguing insects with 22 LEGO bricks.

He even uses bricks like bucket handles for legs.

These LEGO creatures will be on display until mid-July for guests to spot.


