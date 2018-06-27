HOBBIES & INTERESTS

'Cool Pools NYC' giving local swimming pools vast makeovers

Jeff Smith reports on the makeovers for public swimming pools in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City's public pools opened for the season Wednesday, and five of them have received huge makeovers as part of the "Cool Pools NYC" pilot program.

The renovations to these pools include a colorful polar-themed paint job, new lounge chairs and cabana-style umbrellas, tropical plantings and new programs/activities all summer long.

The five pools in the pilot program are:
--Mapes Pool in East Tremont, the Bronx
--Douglas and DeGraw Pool in Gowanus, Brooklyn
--Fisher Pool in East Elmhurst, Queens
--Sheltering Arms Pool in Harlem
--West Brighton Pool in Staten Island

These are just a handful of the 53 New York City outdoor pools that are open for business and will remain so through Sunday, September 9.

Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

