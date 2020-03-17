Coronavirus Update: Connecticut casinos shut down to fight COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CONNECTICUT -- Businesses across Connecticut, from the sprawling Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort casinos to small, independently owned Pilates studios, were shut down or curtailing their services to comply with new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.On Monday evening, Gov. Ned Lamont and the two federally recognized tribes that own and operate Connecticut's two casinos announced a historic move to close the facilities at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for two weeks.It marked the first time either casino had ever closed.Foxwoods first opened in 1992 and Mohegan Sun opened in 1996."This is a humbling reflection on the ongoing public health crisis and it is the right decision," said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation which own Foxwoods.Both casinos, which have already begun temporarily shuttering parts of their operations, are located on sovereign tribal reservations and Lamont doesn't have the power to order them closed.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.Also, Lamont's latest order required the state's off-track betting facilities to close Monday night.The operator of 15 venues in the state, Sportech, announced Sunday it would voluntarily close its facilities at least until the end of the month, but said telephone betting and its online site will remain open.