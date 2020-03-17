Hobbies & Interests

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut casinos shut down to fight COVID-19

In this file photo, patrons play craps at tables at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

By DAVE COLLINS and SUSAN HAIGH
CONNECTICUT -- Businesses across Connecticut, from the sprawling Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort casinos to small, independently owned Pilates studios, were shut down or curtailing their services to comply with new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday evening, Gov. Ned Lamont and the two federally recognized tribes that own and operate Connecticut's two casinos announced a historic move to close the facilities at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for two weeks.

It marked the first time either casino had ever closed.

Foxwoods first opened in 1992 and Mohegan Sun opened in 1996.

"This is a humbling reflection on the ongoing public health crisis and it is the right decision," said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation which own Foxwoods.

Both casinos, which have already begun temporarily shuttering parts of their operations, are located on sovereign tribal reservations and Lamont doesn't have the power to order them closed.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

Also, Lamont's latest order required the state's off-track betting facilities to close Monday night.

The operator of 15 venues in the state, Sportech, announced Sunday it would voluntarily close its facilities at least until the end of the month, but said telephone betting and its online site will remain open.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsconnecticutcasinocoronavirusconnecticut news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY coronavirus death toll hits 10 as restrictions start across tri-state area
Bergen County takes action to slow COVID-19 spread
3rd coronavirus death in NJ as schools, bars, restaurants close
AccuWeather: Morning rain, drizzle before a mild finish
Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
Show More
NYC schools closed at least until April 20
'Game of Thrones' actor tests positive for coronavirus
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
2 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 175 total cases
Man found dead after Brooklyn building fire; suspect in custody
More TOP STORIES News