Coronavirus

Florida dad creates Disney sidewalk art during coronavirus pandemic

LUTZ, FL -- When a Florida father realized coronavirus would keep him from taking his daughters to Walt Disney World, he decided to bring the magic of Disney to his daughters.

With a little chalk, a little water, and a lot of creativity, Brian Morris is channeling his inner Bert from Mary Poppins and putting together imagination-inspiring sidewalk art.

"People have asked me oh you're painting them on there. No, it's just regular chalk. It's amazing what you can do with water," Morris told ABC affiliate WFTS.

Morris is a construction manager by day and a part-time artist by night.

He said before the pandemic, he enjoyed coming home from a hard day at work and unwinding by painting or drawing.



One day he was out having a little fun with his daughters, the next thing you know each sidewalk square outside his home features a different Disney movie.

"I find a photo with my phone. I sit here with my phone, trace it out, map it out and go from there," Morris said.

Morris has documented his work on his Facebook page. As for how long he'll keep recreating Disney classics on his sidewalk...

"I'm going to keep drawing them as long as everyone keeps liking them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfloridaartdisneycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19-related price hikes, shortages unevenly hurting Bronx
Michael Gelman brings 'Live' to audiences amid COVID-19 pandemic
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
NYC to begin making 50,000 COVID-19 test kits per week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC to begin making 50,000 COVID-19 test kits per week
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
Nursing homes hard hit by coronavirus cases
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday
Show More
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
Staten Island house fire injures 3
Man crossing Queens street killed in hit and run
Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro thank hospital workers
Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News