Disney fan to sell entire Disneyland collection

A Disney fan plans to auction off up the 25 years of collected Disney artifacts for his daughter with special needs.

LOS ANGELES, California (WABC) --
An incredible collection of Disney memorabilia is being auctioned off.

Richard Kraft, from Los Angeles, is selling pieces of his collection to provide for his 4-year-old daughter who has special needs.

A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to charities that help similar kids.

Before the auction, Kraft spent 25 years collecting more than 750 artifacts from Disneyland in California.

Kraft said he hasn't sold a single piece since.

