HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Exploring Long Island by biking and hiking

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 7)

Bike trails across Long Island

David Novarro and Sandra Bookman has more on bike trails across Long Island.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) --
If you love biking and hiking, you can find many amazing spots to explore on Long Island. You can even begin your journey to Jones Beach on one of Long Island's favorite trails.

The Jones Beach Bikeway is a paved path that runs about five miles from Cedar Creek Park in Seaford to Jones Beach State Park.

If you want to add some tennis or basketball to your day, pedal over to Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead. It's a flat path covering about 2 and-a-half miles.

You can get some exercise and take in a great view at Heckscher State Park in East Islip.

Paved trails lead to a panoramic view of Great South Bay.

Travel east to Wildwood State Park in Wading River. There you'll find trails of various distances depending on just how adventurous you feel and great views of Long Island Sound.

On the eastern tip of the North Fork, lies Orient Beach State Park in Southold.

It's a great destination for the entire family and considered a national natural landmark.

----------
* More Long Island Summer and Bethpage Air Show 2018
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbieslong island summerbethpage air showSayvilleJones BeachNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
No winner yet, Mega Millions jackpot grows to $422M
Mega Millions jackpot is $340M for Friday's drawing
Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in NYC!
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News